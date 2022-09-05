UW-Eau Claire’s ‘Run The Hill’ event returns for 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students spent their day preparing for the new school year by taking part in the school’s annual “Run The Hill” event Monday.

The concept is simple: students run the hill that connects UW-Eau Claire’s lower campus to its upper campus.

Anyone who participated in the challenge got a free T-shirt, and though it might seem like a daunting task, one of the event’s organizers said it’s more than winning the race.

“Once we fire off that starter pistol, you go as fast as you can to get to the top,” Al Wiberg, Assistant Director of Operations for Recreation at UW-Eau Claire, said. “A lot of people walk; I mean, it’s just a fun event, it’s not really about the competition but it’s more about getting people outdoors and enjoying this beautiful day too.”

Wiberg said over a thousand students tried to run the hill this year. The run is part of Tour de Rec, a set of events meant to welcome students back to UW-Eau Claire.

The new school year begins Tuesday.

