1 hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday.

The structure fire occurred in the 1000 block of Birch Street. The Eau Claire Fire Department responded at 11:38 a.m.

According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, crews arrived and found fire showing from a first floor window and heavy smoke throughout the home. The crew extinguished fire in several rooms on the first floor. All occupants were found to be out of the structure and accounted for. Additional crews advanced a hoseline to the second floor, conducted ventilation, and checked the structure for fire extension.

One occupant suffered “minor injury” and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Two occupants were displaced and the Red Cross was contacted to assist.

Assisting ECFD with the incident were the Eau Claire Police Department, water department, Xcel Energy, the Red Cross, and the Eau Claire 911 Center.

ECFD is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.