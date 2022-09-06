1 hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday

The structure fire occurred in the 1000 block of Birch Street.
The structure fire occurred in the 1000 block of Birch Street.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday.

The structure fire occurred in the 1000 block of Birch Street. The Eau Claire Fire Department responded at 11:38 a.m.

According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, crews arrived and found fire showing from a first floor window and heavy smoke throughout the home. The crew extinguished fire in several rooms on the first floor. All occupants were found to be out of the structure and accounted for. Additional crews advanced a hoseline to the second floor, conducted ventilation, and checked the structure for fire extension.

One occupant suffered “minor injury” and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Two occupants were displaced and the Red Cross was contacted to assist.

Assisting ECFD with the incident were the Eau Claire Police Department, water department, Xcel Energy, the Red Cross, and the Eau Claire 911 Center.

ECFD is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
The 36-year-old man was stopped for speeding on I-94 south of Eau Claire when a trooper noticed...
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the man showed signs of impairment after being stopped for...
Man arrested for 6th OWI after being stopped for excessive speed on I-90
According to State Patrol, the semi struck a cow on the roadway, causing the vehicle to flip...
Interstate closed overnight after semi hits cow near Tomah

Latest News

On Tuesday, crews dismantled part of the bridge between Jim Falls and Cornell.
Bridge construction to impact boats
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/6/22)
Construction on the new Science Building is set to begin in the winter of 2024, and is on track...
Demolition of Putnam Hall begins at UWEC
Through Sept. 15, the Health Department will be offering discounted or free well water tests....
Eau Claire City-County Health Department announcing discounted well testing