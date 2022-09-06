1997 UWEC Women’s Basketball National Runner-up team celebrates 25th reunion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 25 years have passed since former Blugolds women’s basketball coach Lisa Stone led UW-Eau Claire to a Division 3 national runner-up finish in 1997. Monday afternoon, members of that 1997 team and many other UW-Eau Claire alum that played under coach Stone gathered in Altoona to celebrate that magical run. It was the Blugolds second trip to the Final 4 in four years under Stone. UWEC losing in heartbreaking fashion, a buzzer-beater to New York University. Monday was a chance to remember those glory days. 25 years later, Lisa Stone says that team, the university and the city of Eau Claire will forever hold a special place in her heart.

“Think back to games during your life and memorable moments and teams, they all kind of blend together in certain things but the difference between one team and a team that is playing for a national championship certainly is the unity, the camaraderie, the friendships, they are all so happy to see each other. What a great memory, I love all these kids that we all stay connected. They are in their 40′s now, I just turned 60, it was 25 years ago this year that that game happened. We finished second in the country, everyone talks about a national championship but I’m really proud of these kids,” says Stone.

Tanya Bauer Longo, a Durand native and member of that 1997 team, talked about the life-long friendships and how important it is to get together to remember a special time in their lives.

“This was a really important part of my life as far as the memories that we had and just building a foundation of great people and spring boarding into life from there. So when you have something so exciting and it’s been 25 years which is crazy. It’s really a great reason to really try to gather everyone up as much as possible and so we decided to do that.,” says Bauer-Longo.

