Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley is raising money to expand its services

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley is raising money to expand its services. With the expansion, an additional 250 children and their families would be able to be served.

The expansion campaign aims to raise $8 million and right now almost $3 million has been raised.

Funds will be used to enhance operations in the Altoona and Menomonie Boys and Girls Club locations. It will also be used to renovate areas in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls locations.

The campaign is accepting public donations. To learn more, click here.

