Bridge construction to impact boats

On Tuesday, crews dismantled part of the bridge between Jim Falls and Cornell.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -The historic Cobban Bridge in Chippewa County is coming down.

On Tuesday, crews dismantled part of the bridge between Jim Falls and Cornell. The east truss was taken down Tuesday. It will then be cut up and the concrete cleaned up from the river. Then, the west side will be taken down. Plans for the new bridge will increase its width, as well as increase the stability of the bridge.

Engineers say some pieces of the old Cobban Bridge are being saved and stored by the Chippewa County Historical Society. The project on the bridge is expected to be complete in Oct. of 2023.

Additional information about the Project is available on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website here.

