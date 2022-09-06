Cass County boat crash kills 13-year-old girl

By Natalie Grant
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HACKENSACK, MN (KBJR) - A 13-year-old girl has died following a boat crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 4 in rural Hackensack.

Authorities were called to the scene after a boat was traveling near the shore and struck something that caused it to stop abruptly.

The 13-year-old girl from Motley, MN was thrown forward in the boat, causing an injury.

Life-saving efforts were performed immediately at the scene. The girl was then pronounced deceased.

The boat was driven by a 50-year-old man from Horace, ND. He was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

The victims were staying at a family cabin on Ten Mile Lake.

The incident is under investigation.

