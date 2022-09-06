Chippewa Valley Museum offers bike tour highlighting Eau Claire’s “forgotten” industries

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum held a bike ride through the history of Eau Claire Monday afternoon.

The focus of the tour was jobs and industries that were once around the city.

The group of ten participants, along with organizers, gathered at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion at Phoenix Park around 3 p.m. \

“The museum is hosting a bike tour about a concerning forgotten jobs that used to be important in Eau Claire and have since disappeared for various reasons,” said Jodu Kiffmeyer.

She is an archivist for the museum and planned out the exhibit through research of the history pertaining to the workforce from decades, even centuries ago.

Kiffmeyer organized the bike ride as a way to make sure those workers that once thrived along the river and the streets of Eau Claire are remembered.

“We’re going to honor the labor workers of the past by just visiting some of the places where they worked and talking a little bit about their jobs,” said Kiffmeyer.

With helmets on and their feet to the pedals, the wheels went round and round, making stops at various spots around the city.

“We will be going to the point at Phoenix Park to talk a little bit about some of the rafting lumber rafts that were being put together in that area,” said Kiffmeyer.

Each of the stops highlighted industries and jobs that were once there. Like along the Chippewa River where there once stood ferry and steam boat stops.

“Also the Chippewa River Bridge, the first one that came in to Eau Claire, the toll takers that were on that bridge,” said Kiffmeyer.

The group even stopped at Randall Park, a spot once known for workers holding strikes. It was an important place for the unions in their early days.

“So there’s quite a bit of area that we’re going to cover on this tour,” said Kiffmeyer about the exhibit.

The museum’s director Carrie Ronnander says the idea of having a bike tour highlighting the labor of Eau Claire was made possible through a federal grant.

“I knew that there is an interest at the federal level of telling stories that don’t often get told. And so we pitched the idea of doing just that,” said Ronnander.

The tour’s final stop was along the Half Moon Lake. There Kiffmeyer talked about the child ice cutting industry, and how the those jobs were once praised for the use of child labor.

Since then laws have been put in place to protect children from such work.

With so much to learn about how Eau Claire once operated, Kiffmeyer and Ronnander hope this exhibit comes back for a second year and many more after.

“You can have a great program, but if nobody shows up, you don’t have a program,” said Ronnander.

This tour was the last in a series of three bike tours put on by the museum this summer.

The other two tours focused on women and minority owned businesses.

