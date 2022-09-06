Demolition of Putnam Hall begins at UWEC

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Demolition began on UW-Eau Claire’s Putnam Hall Tuesday morning.

It comes as a first step in a plan to build a new Health and Sciences Building on campus. After Putnam is demolished, the construction crew will move on to the Katharine Thomas Hall in the following weeks.

Construction on the new Science Building is set to begin in the winter of 2024, and is on track to be complete for classes in fall 2026.

“It’s going to replace Philips, which Philips Hall is not a state of the art science building. We still do amazing science in it. We make sure that all of our students are getting, you know, a solid education. But it is it is a heavily used building,” Grace Crickette, Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration, said.

A link to a live 24/7 camera with updates on the demolition of Putnam and the construction of the new hall is available here.

