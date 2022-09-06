DR. TIM MCCULLOCH, LA RAE MCCULLOCH, AND VICKY JOHNSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Tim McCulloch, La Rae McCulloch and Vicky Johnson for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Tim, Le Rae, and Vicky are the most caring and professional people in the chiropractic field that I’ve ever experienced. They’re amazing people. I highly recommend them. I am very grateful for all of you.

Mary Hendrickson

