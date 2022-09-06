Eau Claire City-County Health Department announcing discounted well testing

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday is ‘Protect Your Groundwater Day’, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is making it easier to check your well water.

Through Sept. 15, the Health Department will be offering discounted or free well water tests. The Health Department says homeowners with private wells should be testing their water at least once every 15 months.

Nitrate and bacteria tests will both be discounted by $6 for everyone, and if a home with a private well has a pregnant woman or a child younger than one living there, water testing can be done for free.

