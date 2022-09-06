Evers ‘Back to School’ Tour in Durand

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers stopped in Durand as part of his Back to School Tour at Caddie Woodlawn Elementary School.

This is the second week of the Governor’s Tour welcoming kids, parents, and staff back to school.

Last week, Evers announced a $90 million investment in K-12 education to address staffing challenges, provide direct classroom support, and expand mental health services in schools.

“We have shortages of teachers and that school districts need to compete for that. So whatever we can do with that federal money to allow them to compete and get some really talented staff. I know they’re actually short staff here. And so they’re doing the best they can. But we hopefully that funding will help them get some teachers,” Evers. Governor Evers is running for re-election and faces Republican Tim Michels on the ballot in Nov.

Additional information about the $90 million investment can be found on the Office of the Governor website here.

