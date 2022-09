EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jane Kemper for the Sunshine Award. Jane has come to my rescue more than once but early this week I got a call in the wee hours regarding my out-of-town brother who was hospitalized in critical condition. Jane is so willing to help, no questions asked. I am very thankful for her.

Lucy Kaiser