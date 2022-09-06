La Crosse man facing child porn charges

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing child pornography related charges.

Court records show 28-year-old Sean Melford if facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a child -produce, perform, etc. and a charge of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, in July of 2022 authorities received two CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession and distribution of child pornography via Kik. The account information and interviews led authorities to Melford in La Crosse.

In an interview, Melford says he was very familiar with KIK and in the interview said he viewed pornography. Melford admitted he thought there’d be images of child pornography on his phone. Authorities found images of child pornography on Melford’s phone.

On Sept. 2, 2022 authorities took Melford into custody.

