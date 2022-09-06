La Crosse man facing child porn charges

Court records show 28-year-old Sean Melford if facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child...
Court records show 28-year-old Sean Melford if facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child -produce, perform, etc. and possession of child pornography.(COURTESY: LA CROSSE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing child pornography related charges.

Court records show 28-year-old Sean Melford if facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a child -produce, perform, etc. and a charge of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, in July of 2022 authorities received two CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession and distribution of child pornography via Kik. The account information and interviews led authorities to Melford in La Crosse.

In an interview, Melford says he was very familiar with KIK and in the interview said he viewed pornography. Melford admitted he thought there’d be images of child pornography on his phone. Authorities found images of child pornography on Melford’s phone.

On Sept. 2, 2022 authorities took Melford into custody.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
The 36-year-old man was stopped for speeding on I-94 south of Eau Claire when a trooper noticed...
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the man showed signs of impairment after being stopped for...
Man arrested for 6th OWI after being stopped for excessive speed on I-90
According to State Patrol, the semi struck a cow on the roadway, causing the vehicle to flip...
Interstate closed overnight after semi hits cow near Tomah

Latest News

An injured seagull was found by students out for recess at the Luck School District in...
School custodian removes fishing lure trapped in seagull’s beak, wing
Joseph Hodge (left) and Jacob Ruetten (right)
2 men suspected of attempting to burglarize Vernon County bars arrested
According to a media release from YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, during Welcoming Week, the...
YMCA of the Chippewa Valley to celebrate welcoming week
The 2022 Packers shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field included new owners. (FILE)
Sen. Baldwin re-introduces bill to get Packers on TV in all Wisconsin counties