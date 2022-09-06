UW-Eau Claire Student Health Services offers contraceptive care

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On June 24th, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, restricting abortion access in a variety of states, including Wisconsin.

UW-Eau Claire’s Student Health Services offers contraceptive resources for interested students.

“We serve the student body and we have always offered a wide variety of contraceptives, and have really focused on prevention, but from a sexually transmitted infections standpoint as well as unplanned pregnancy standpoint,” Dr. Kim Frodl, UW-Eau Claire Student Health Services Medical Director, said.

After the overturning of Roe, Frodl said she believes interest in some types of contraceptives increased.

“Anecdotally, I do think I’ve had more patients that have shown some interest in the long-acting contraceptives, such as the implants like IUDs or the progesterone implant that goes in the arm,” Frodl said. “But, we haven’t necessarily seen an increase in overall desire to get on a contraceptive. We just continue to provide those resources.”

The motivations for individuals using a contraceptive differs, and Frodl said there are a variety of factors that may impact why a student wishes to use them.

“There’s a lot of reasons to want to use contraceptives, not just for contraception, and so, no, there has been a lot of interest in general and I don’t foresee that changing,” Frodl said.

Frodl said the overall goal for UW-Eau Claire’s Student Health Services is to help the campus community the best way they can.

“We want to meet the needs of each individual patient and so making sure that we do have a variety of options to find the option that works well for that patient is necessary, as well as the fact that we want to have access to them,” Frodl said.

Frodl said Student Health Services have always provided this type of care to students who want it and will continue to do so.

Campus members who are interested in any of the care offered by UW-Eau Claire’s Student Health Services can call to make an appointment at 715-836-5360, or schedule one online.

