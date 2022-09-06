YMCA of the Chippewa Valley to celebrate welcoming week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls YMCA and Eau Claire YMCA is announcing they are offering free admission from Sept. 9-18, 2022, to join YMCAs across the nation in celebrating Welcoming Week.

“Welcoming Week is an opportunity for YMCA branches across the country to remind their communities that every one is welcome at the Y,” Suzie Slota, Director of Mission Advancement for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, said. “The YMCA has something for everyone. We never turn anyone away because of their fitness level, age, religion, ethnicity, or income level. Our YMCAs are melting pots of people from all walks of life, and we love that! This diversity makes us stronger and a more interesting place to be. It’s important to us as an organization that everyone feels welcome and feels like they belong.”

According to a media release from YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, during Welcoming Week, the public can use the Chippewa Falls YMCA located at 611 Jefferson Avenue in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire YMCA located at 700 Graham Avenue in Eau Claire at no cost. Additionally, the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center and the John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center will be hosting free public events and classes during Welcoming Week.

A full schedule of events is available here. Additional information is available on the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley website here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.