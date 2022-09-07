1 dead in Adams County officer-involved shooting

Officer Involved Shooting Adams County
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - One man is dead after being shot by an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Tuesday night.

It happened at approximately 6:51 p.m. in the town of Strongs Prairie. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a call of an individual walking in the roadway. The man was located on Cumberland Avenue.

According to reports, the deputy approached the subject, who was found to be armed with a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Deputy then shot the subject, who died at the scene.

Investigators say a firearm was recovered at the scene, and the Sheriff’s Deputy had a body camera. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved deputy has been placed on administrative assignment while DCI investigates the incident. Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation. DCI says all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Reports will be turned over to the Adams County District Attorney when the investigation is over.

