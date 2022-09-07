2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are dead after a plane crash in Pierce County Tuesday afternoon.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 around 1:39 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of an airplane crash located about one half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in a field on airport property. It was determined a plane left an airport in Rochester, Minn. at 12:20 p.m. for a training flight to the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, Wis.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in the crash. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says they are waiting for Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board to arrive on scene to investigate the crash.

