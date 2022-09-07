2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase

Both of the vehicle’s occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Both of the vehicle’s occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Both of the vehicle’s occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after crashing following a chase by law enforcement across county lines early Tuesday morning.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall were in a vehicle that was being pursued by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when they crashed on County Highway A near Rainey Valley Road north of Arcadia at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Both of the people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, which was not involved in the chase, is investigating the crash. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

The crash marks the third traffic fatality in Polk County in 2022.
Polk County man dies after August motorcycle crash
The group of scooter riders are hosting a fundraiser to support local animal shelters and K-9...
START YOUR ENGINES: Scoot Dawgs Scootin’ for Dawgs fundraiser aims to support local animal organizations and police K-9 units
Scoot Dawgs Scootin' for Dawgs 3
Scoot Dawgs Scootin' for Dawgs 3
Scoot Dawgs Scootin' for Dawgs
Scoot Dawgs Scootin' for Dawgs 2