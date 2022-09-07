2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after crashing following a chase by law enforcement across county lines early Tuesday morning.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall were in a vehicle that was being pursued by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when they crashed on County Highway A near Rainey Valley Road north of Arcadia at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Both of the people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, which was not involved in the chase, is investigating the crash. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation.

