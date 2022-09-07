Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy

A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld Group PLC, the world's second-largest chain of movie theaters, said Wednesday that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Cineworld Group has started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S., the company announced in a statement Wednesday morning.

The British company owns American theater company Regal Cinemas, operates in 10 countries with altogether 747 sites and about 9,139 screens globally.

The company said it will undergo restructuring and is expected to negotiate with U.S. landlords at theaters “to pursue a real estate optimisation strategy ... to improve US cinema lease terms in an effort to further position the Group for long-term growth.”

Cineworld has built up about $4.8 billion in net debt, not including lease liabilities, the Associated Press reported.

The theater group is reportedly considering its bankruptcy options in the other countries in which it operates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

The crash marks the third traffic fatality in Polk County in 2022.
Polk County man dies after August motorcycle crash
Dr Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo,...
One-legged Stone Age skeleton may show oldest amputation
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Cleotha Abston, aka Cleotha Henderson, appears in court Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, killing of Eliza Fletcher