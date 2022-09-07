DHS encourages Wisconsinites to get boosted against COVID-19 this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging Wisconsinites to make a plan to get boosted against COVID-19.

According to a media release from Wis. DHS, people 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters have started arriving in Wisconsin and are set to continue to be delivered to providers over the next several weeks. Pharmacies, health centers, and clinics are expected to make appointments available as their booster doses arrive.

“As we head into the fall and winter respiratory virus season, we encourage all Wisconsinites to make a plan to boost their protection against COVID-19,”DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, said. “Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the added protection of the updated boosters. This is especially important for people 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised.”

The full media release from Wis. DHS is available here.

