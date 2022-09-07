Eau Claire Children’s Theatre events

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will benefit with the Chippewa Valley River Run Sunday, September 11.

The run/walk starts at 8 a.m. at Student Transit in Eau Claire.

The 3rd Annual fundraiser features a Half Marathon, 5K and Kid’s Run along the beautiful Chippewa River State Trail.

ECCT is also performing “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical” September 30-October 9 at The Oxford.

Performances are September 30 at 7:30 p.m., October 1 & 8 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and October 2 & 9 at 1:30 p.m.

