Fall fun returns to Ferguson’s Orchards

A decision nearly two decades ago brought family members from California to western Wisconsin.

Now they’ve put down roots and have become a fall staple in the Chippewa Valley.

While they’ve made a lot of changes over the years, the Ferguson family is not done yet.

As the temperatures start to cool, things are heating up for the Ferguson family in Eau Claire.

“This is the best time to be on an apple orchard,” said Andy Ferguson, one of the co-owners of Ferguson’s Orchards. “We live here on the farm, so to us, it’s kind of fall all year round.”

This land has been growing the fall fruit since the 80′s.

“There’s something for every taste because every apple is a little different, and every palette is a little different,” Ferguson said.

The Ferguson family’s own ties to apples started a little farther south and in an unexpected way.

“My parents, Tom and Deb Ferguson bought our first orchard about an hour south of here in Galesville Wisconsin 20 years ago,” Ferguson said. “I was in high school at the time, and we were living in sunny, southern California, and they just decided on a drastic career change.”

The family picked up and moved halfway across the country to become apple farmers.

After that, Ferguson said it was in his blood to follow in their footsteps.

“I joined, then my brother joined after serving in the Marine Corps, so we’re definitely a family business,” Ferguson said. “We’re all heavily involved.”

Around 12 years ago, the Ferguson family expanded to Eau Claire buying the land on Balsam Road that’d already been home to apples for decades.

“When we started it was, the orchard was here and there weren’t really many activities to actually do, so that’s really where we added tons of things to do,” Ferguson said. “We’ve planted about 50,000 new trees at this orchard.”

As they’ve grown apples, the Ferguson family’s also been busy growing fun. Visitors can enjoy many activities like petting farm animals, taking a ride on the cow train and playing in one of two giant corn pits.

“My wife Ashley and I live on the farm here with our two daughters,” Ferguson said. “We always say they are kind of our focus group for all the different fun things that we add, so if they have fun on it, then we assume everyone else is going to have fun on it too, and that’s worked out pretty well for us.”

As they keep adding to the activities to the farm, the Ferguson family has also added more treats. In the fall they’re baking up thousands of apple cider donuts. They’re also twirling caramel and other toppings on some of their apples.

Every year the Fergusons continue to find ways to innovate and invest in their farm, but for Andy, one of the biggest rewards is: “welcoming the community out every year. It’s a good opportunity for people to see where there food comes from, and meet their farmer, and that’s really fulfilling for us to see them come out and have fun and learn at the same time.”

That’s something Ferguson said they plan to keep doing for years to come.

The Fergusons have multiple apple orchards in both Wisconsin and Minnesota.

This year the Ferguson family plans to keep the Eau Claire orchard open for the Christmas season bringing Santa and a winter wonderland to the farm.

