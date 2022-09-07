Forbes ranks UWEC among top schools in the country

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is announcing Forbes has ranked the UWEC among the top universities in the United States.

According to a media release from UWEC, UWEC is ranked third in Wis. among all colleges and universities, public and private, on Forbes’ 2022 America’s Top Colleges list.

The list is available here.

UWEC says in their media release in Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, UWEC is ranked No. 253 nationally among all colleges and universities. Among public universities, UWEC is ranked No. 119, and it’s ranked No. 43 among all public or private universities in the Midwest.

“These rankings consider who it is that we are educating, and how a UW-Eau Claire degree helps to shape their future careers and lives,” Chancellor James Schmidt said. “We are high on the Forbes list because we provide Blugolds with a quality education-an education that leads to well-paying jobs after college- at a price that doesn’t leave our graduates with huge amounts of debt.”

The full media release from UWEC is available here.

