EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - September 4-10 is national suicide prevention week, and health professionals said there are signs to look out for.

“Warning signs vary by person, but typically we see a lot of withdrawing from typical normal activities, things that they used to enjoy, they no longer enjoy. Maybe they’re a little bit more irritable, moody,” Chelsie Klatt, Public Health Nurse at the Eau Claire City-County Public Health Department, said.

Brooke Gardow met her husband, Eric at UW-Eau Claire and they fell in love. They were married for 21 years, and then in December 2019, Eric died by suicide. Brooke said she thinks Eric was showing some of those signs.

“There were signs out there that I feel that I probably did miss and that he was showing looking back,” Gardow said.

Health professionals said suicide is something that can be avoided, and part of stopping suicides from occurring is talking about it.

“Suicide is preventable and if we’re talking about it, if we are asking the questions, it gives us the opportunities to identify those people who are at risk and in need of services, and can get them connected where they need it,” Jeni Gronemus, Prevea Health Behavioral Care Counselor said.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin was one of the legislators who introduced the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, where people are immediately connected to local operators.

“People can access it, you know, anonymously,” Sen. Baldwin said. “People can text the number rather than call if that’s more comfortable. But, people will then get the help they need to work through a crisis.”

Although connecting people to those resources is important, Gardow said it’s not enough, there need to be more conversations to combat the stigma of mental illness.

“Talking about mental illness, mental health, self-care, making it an everyday thing,” Gardow said.

With those resources in place, Gardow said more people might get the help they need.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, there are resources available to help.

988 Suicide and Mental Crisis Lifeline

Chippewa Valley Mental Health Resources and Services

PRISM Program (Peer Recovery in Supportive Mutuality), 414-336-7974

The Trevor Project, 1-800-488-7386

Military/Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

National Alliance on Mental Illness

National Institute of Mental Health

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

