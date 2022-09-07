‘Old Abe’ statue unveiled at Honor Mall

To help celebrate the unveiling, the Veterans Tribute Foundation was also awarded $15,000 from...
To help celebrate the unveiling, the Veterans Tribute Foundation was also awarded $15,000 from the RCU Foundation for coming in first in a vote at its Rock the Riverfront event.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -What could be called ‘the most famous bird in the world’ was unveiled at the Chippewa Valley Honor Mall in Altoona Wednesday.

“Old Abe the Civil War Eagle” is the 4th in a series of bronze statues being installed River Prairie Park thanks to the Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation.

The statue is true to life, with a 72-inch wingspan. The bronze statue does weigh more than the average eagle, though, at roughly 300 pounds.

“We are so excited that we have been sitting on all day for about six months and waiting for the right time to show him off. He will be placed as a permanent fixture on our monument sign. So when people come into this part of River Prairie, they know this is the Veterans Tribute,” Angela Deutschlander, Vice President of Veterans Tribute Foundation, said.

To help celebrate the unveiling, the Veterans Tribute Foundation was also awarded $15,000 from the RCU Foundation for coming in first in a vote at its Rock the Riverfront event.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

bob
UWEC Students Attend B.O.B. Event
Organizers for B.O.B. say the event is an important way for new students to get engaged on...
UWEC students attend B.O.B event
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/7/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/7/22)
Austin Bailey
Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide after stabbing girl