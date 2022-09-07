‘Old Abe’ statue unveiled at Honor Mall

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -What could be called ‘the most famous bird in the world’ was unveiled at the Chippewa Valley Honor Mall in Altoona Wednesday.

“Old Abe the Civil War Eagle” is the 4th in a series of bronze statues being installed River Prairie Park thanks to the Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation.

The statue is true to life, with a 72-inch wingspan. The bronze statue does weigh more than the average eagle, though, at roughly 300 pounds.

“We are so excited that we have been sitting on all day for about six months and waiting for the right time to show him off. He will be placed as a permanent fixture on our monument sign. So when people come into this part of River Prairie, they know this is the Veterans Tribute,” Angela Deutschlander, Vice President of Veterans Tribute Foundation, said.

To help celebrate the unveiling, the Veterans Tribute Foundation was also awarded $15,000 from the RCU Foundation for coming in first in a vote at its Rock the Riverfront event.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.