Pfaff launches districtwide Farm Tour

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Democratic Candidate for the Third Congressional District Brad Pfaff hit the road Wednesday to launch his districtwide Farm Tour.

Pfaff visited farms in La Crosse County and Chippewa County. He says he wants to give Wis. farmers a voice in Congress. Pfaff says Wis. agriculture brings in more than $100 billion to the economy.

He says one way to battle the rising costs affecting Wis. families is to address supply chain issues.

“The first thing we need to do to control these costs is we need to invest in a supply chain. The thing is this, is that if we don’t invest in this supply chain, particularly an agriculture supply chain but a manufacturing supply chain as well, we’re going to continue to see increased cost take place. Not just at kitchen table with our working families, but also our hard working dairy farmers like Jeff and his family,” Democratic Candidate or the Third Congressional District Brad Pfaff said.

Pfaff is on the ballot in Nov. against Republican Candidate Derrick Van Orden for the Third Congressional District.

In a statement on Pfaff’s Farm Tour, Republican Candidate for the Third Congressional District Derrick Van Orden says in part quote, “During career politician Pfaff’s 26 years in government, Wisconsin lost over half of our family farms. If this is the type of ‘help’ he wants to provide in DC, Wisconsin farmers might as well call it quits today.”

