Polk County man dies after August motorcycle crash

The crash marks the third traffic fatality in Polk County in 2022.
The crash marks the third traffic fatality in Polk County in 2022.
The crash marks the third traffic fatality in Polk County in 2022.((Source: KFVS))
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Polk County man is dead due to injuries he suffered in an Aug. 26 motorcycle crash on Highway 65 near Highway 8 east of St. Croix Falls.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Daniel Forsberg of Amery was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 65 when he hit a deer at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 26 about a half-mile south of Highway 8.

According to a release, Forsberg and the motorcycle slid over 100 feet before going in the ditch. Forsberg suffered serious injuries from the crash and was flown to Regions Hospital. On Sept. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said Forsberg died due to his injuries from the crash.

It’s the third traffic fatality in Polk County in 2022. Earlier in August, there was another fatal motorcycle crash in the county, while the first fatal crash in Polk County this year happened in April.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Balsam Lake Fire and First Responders, Apple River Fire and First Responders, Lakes Area Ambulance Service and Life Link Air Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Both of the vehicle’s occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries.
2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase
The group of scooter riders are hosting a fundraiser to support local animal shelters and K-9...
START YOUR ENGINES: Scoot Dawgs Scootin’ for Dawgs fundraiser aims to support local animal organizations and police K-9 units
Scoot Dawgs Scootin' for Dawgs 3
Scoot Dawgs Scootin' for Dawgs 3
Scoot Dawgs Scootin' for Dawgs
Scoot Dawgs Scootin' for Dawgs 2