Polk County man dies after August motorcycle crash

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Polk County man is dead due to injuries he suffered in an Aug. 26 motorcycle crash on Highway 65 near Highway 8 east of St. Croix Falls.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Daniel Forsberg of Amery was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 65 when he hit a deer at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 26 about a half-mile south of Highway 8.

According to a release, Forsberg and the motorcycle slid over 100 feet before going in the ditch. Forsberg suffered serious injuries from the crash and was flown to Regions Hospital. On Sept. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said Forsberg died due to his injuries from the crash.

It’s the third traffic fatality in Polk County in 2022. Earlier in August, there was another fatal motorcycle crash in the county, while the first fatal crash in Polk County this year happened in April.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Balsam Lake Fire and First Responders, Apple River Fire and First Responders, Lakes Area Ambulance Service and Life Link Air Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.