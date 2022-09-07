Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of two people early Wednesday morning.

He remains at-large hours after the bloodshed.

Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday morning and drove away.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says he was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Other details were not immediately available.

Authorities have planned a late morning news conference.

