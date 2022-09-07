SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 6th

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Rivers-heavyweights battle on the soccer pitch as Memorial heads to Hudson for prep boys soccer action.

Plus, D-III collegiate soccer action as UW-Eau Claire’s men’s soccer squad looks to remain undefeated hosting St. Scholastica, and UW-Stout women’s team dukes it out with WIAC-rival UW-Superior.

In prep girls golf, Eau Claire’s Mill Run hosts the Big Rivers Conference meet.

Also, Osseo-Fairchild and Eleva-Strum face off in prep girls volleyball.

In a battle for the ages, Altoona heads to Regis/McDonell in girls prep tennis.

Finally, a look at Memorial football as they attempt to start 4-0 for the first time since 2017 with a game in New Richmond on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
The 36-year-old man was stopped for speeding on I-94 south of Eau Claire when a trooper noticed...
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the man showed signs of impairment after being stopped for...
Man arrested for 6th OWI after being stopped for excessive speed on I-90

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
The 2022 Packers shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field included new owners. (FILE)
Sen. Baldwin re-introduces bill to get Packers on TV in all Wisconsin counties
UW-Eau claire prepares to take on Central College
SportScene 13 for Monday, September 5
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday