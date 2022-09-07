SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 6th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Rivers-heavyweights battle on the soccer pitch as Memorial heads to Hudson for prep boys soccer action.

Plus, D-III collegiate soccer action as UW-Eau Claire’s men’s soccer squad looks to remain undefeated hosting St. Scholastica, and UW-Stout women’s team dukes it out with WIAC-rival UW-Superior.

In prep girls golf, Eau Claire’s Mill Run hosts the Big Rivers Conference meet.

Also, Osseo-Fairchild and Eleva-Strum face off in prep girls volleyball.

In a battle for the ages, Altoona heads to Regis/McDonell in girls prep tennis.

Finally, a look at Memorial football as they attempt to start 4-0 for the first time since 2017 with a game in New Richmond on Friday.

