START YOUR ENGINES: Scoot Dawgs Scootin’ for Dawgs fundraiser aims to support local animal organizations and police K-9 units

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A group of friends started Scoot Dawgs in 2020. They get together and ride their scooters around the Chippewa Valley.

On Saturday, September 10th they will be holding their first fundraiser called Scoot Dawgs Scootin for Dawgs. The event will raise funds that will go toward Scorch from 92.9 The X’s Paws for A Cause.

The money will benefit Bob’s House of Dogs, the local Humane Society’s for Eau Claire and Chippewa, and local police K-9 units.

Registration opens at 10:30 am at 1st and Goal sports bar in Chippewa Falls. The ride kicks off at 11 am with a few stops along the way ending at The Alibi in Eau Claire. There will be a hotdog bar at the end of the ride.

It costs $10 per vehicle to join in on the charity ride.

You don’t need a scooter to participate. Organizers say all vehicles are welcome.

To learn more about Scoot Dawgs Scootin’ for Dawgs, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

