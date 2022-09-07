UWEC students attend B.O.B event

Organizers for B.O.B. say the event is an important way for new students to get engaged on...
Organizers for B.O.B. say the event is an important way for new students to get engaged on campus.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW Eau Claire’s Campus Mall was packed Wednesday afternoon for Blu’s Organizations Bash, or as the students call it: B.O.B.

Student organizations ranging from the math club to the cheerleading squad were out promoting themselves to the freshman class. More than 120 clubs were looking for new students to recruit. Organizers for B.O.B. say the event is an important way for new students to get engaged on campus.

“Getting involved in clubs and organizations actually can help build relationships. Networking opportunities. There’s career types of organizations. There’s club sports where you can go and just kind of, you know, you can compete or just play for fun,” Sara Thommesen, Senior Coordinator of Engagement, said.

Also being shown at B.O.B. Wednesday: A new app called Blugold Connect+, which helps students know what events are happening on campus, and how to get involved.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

bob
UWEC Students Attend B.O.B. Event
To help celebrate the unveiling, the Veterans Tribute Foundation was also awarded $15,000 from...
‘Old Abe’ statue unveiled at Honor Mall
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/7/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/7/22)
Austin Bailey
Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide after stabbing girl