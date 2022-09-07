UWEC Students Attend B.O.B. Event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW Eau Claire’s Campus Mall was packed Wednesday afternoon for Blu’s Organizations Bash, or as the students call it: B.O.B.

Student organizations ranging from the math club to the cheerleading squad were out promoting themselves to the freshman class. More than 120 clubs were looking for new students to recruit. Organizers for B.O.B. say the event is an important way for new students to get engaged on campus.

“Getting involved in clubs and organizations actually can help build relationships. Networking opportunities. There’s career types of organizations. There’s club sports where you can go and just kind of, you know, you can compete or just play for fun,” Sara Thommesen, Senior Coordinator of Engagement, said.

Also being shown at B.O.B. Wednesday: A new app called Blugold Connect+, which helps students know what events are happening on campus, and how to get involved.

