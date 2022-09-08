1 person dead, another hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4 at 4:51 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van on State Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131 in the Town of Kickapoo.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release the van, driven by 32-year-old Mary Cano of rural Gays Mills, Wis. was driving eastbound on State Highway 131 and was to make a left turn into a private driveway. Cano did not see a motorcycle driven by 35-year-old Kevin Fleming of Des Moines, IA approaching from the opposite direction. The motorcycle collided into the van and both Fleming and his passenger, 31-year-old Amber Blake of Des Moines, IA were thrown from the motorcycle. Both vehicles came to a rest in the driveway.

Cano, along with her infant passenger, were not reported to be hurt. Fleming and Blake suffered “substantial injuries.”

Fleming was taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, by Readstown EMS, where he was later pronounced dead.

Blake was taken from the scene by La Farge EMS to a landing zone to meet Gunderson Air, where she was flown to Gunderson Healthcare in La Crosse.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office with the crash were Readstown Fire, Readstown EMS, La Farge EMS, Gunderson Air, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Vernon County Coroners Office.

