2 possible monkeypox cases at UWL

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in a letter said they are responding to two possible cases of monkeypox.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in a letter said they are responding to two possible cases of monkeypox.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in a letter said they are responding to two possible cases of monkeypox.

In a letter to UWL students, faculty and staff, the University says in part quote, “The people involved are currently isolating pending test results, and we are actively working with Mayo Clinic Health Systems, the Student Health Center and La Crosse County Health Department to identify and notify any close contacts who may be at risk of getting sick. You may notice an increase in cleaning and disinfecting around campus, which we are doing out of an abundance of caution. We want to remind our campus community that MPX/MPV does not spread easily from person to person and the risk remains low.”

The University says common symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Muscle aches

Additional information about the virus can be found here.

