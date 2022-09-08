AAUW Book Sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Association of University Women is holding its annual Book Sale, September 16-18 at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center at 5530 Fairview Drive in Eau Claire.

There will be gently used fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books on sale.

All proceeds will go toward scholarships for women and other AAUW activities.

Purchases must be made in cash or check only.

Friday, September 16 from 3-8 p.m.

Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.