AAUW Book Sale

The AAUW will hold its annual book sale September 16-18
The AAUW will hold its annual book sale September 16-18(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Association of University Women is holding its annual Book Sale, September 16-18 at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center at 5530 Fairview Drive in Eau Claire.

There will be gently used fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books on sale.

All proceeds will go toward scholarships for women and other AAUW activities.

Purchases must be made in cash or check only.

Friday, September 16 from 3-8 p.m.

Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

AAUW Facebook Page

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bailey
Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide after stabbing girl
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
Both of the vehicle’s occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries.
2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says

Latest News

Man handmade working with wood product in industry
Carve-In on the Chippewa
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children's Theatre Events (9/7/22)
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre events
JANE KEMPER