AAUW Book Sale
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Association of University Women is holding its annual Book Sale, September 16-18 at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center at 5530 Fairview Drive in Eau Claire.
There will be gently used fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books on sale.
All proceeds will go toward scholarships for women and other AAUW activities.
Purchases must be made in cash or check only.
Friday, September 16 from 3-8 p.m.
Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
