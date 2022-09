EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Wood Carving Guild will be hosting a Carve-In on the Chippewa on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10am to 4pm at VFW Post 305 (1300 Starr Ave.) in Eau Claire.

The event is free to attend and will include demonstrations and items for sale.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.