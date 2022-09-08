Clark County Sheriff’s Department asks for new info in 2020 horse shootings case

Generic photo of a horse.
Generic photo of a horse.(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone will come forward with new information about the shootings of three horses that happened in 2020.

The incidents occurred from June 17-25 of 2020 in the evening hours and are believed to be related. Investigators said animals were targeted from the roadway while in pastures on private property.

The first shooting happened on Basswood Ave in the township of Lynn. The second occurred on Granton Road, Township of Lynn. And the third happened on Meridian Avenue in the township of Grant.

Any information can be called into the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line 888-847-2576, Crime Stoppers of Clark County at 877-341-2416 or communicate your tip through the P3 application referencing the case number listed.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bailey
Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide after stabbing girl
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/8/22)
AAUW Book Sale
AAUW Book Sale (9/8/22)
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in a letter said they are responding to two possible cases of...
2 possible monkeypox cases at UWL
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly at a news conference in the court chamber in May...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice runs for the high court again