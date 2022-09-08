Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft.

Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman called authorities and said that she was with her grandmother who had spoken to a contractor, Ross. The victim had given him a check and had not done any work on the victim’s house.

The criminal complaint says Ross came to the victim’s home around the second week of Oct. 2021, roughly around Oct. 12, to discuss a full exterior remodel including the siding, soffit, porch screen, as well as others around the property. The victim agreed to have an estimate done. The estimated cost for the home improvement was $37,729.70.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 27, 2021 the victim wrote Ross a check for $19,000.00 that he said he needed for ordering materials and that he was going to possibly be starting around Thanksgiving of 2021. He said at that time that the other third of the payment would have to be provided at the start of the project. On Nov. 23, 2021 the victim wrote him another check for $10,000.00. The victim said that both checks were cashed, and Ross even made a comment stating that he cashed both checks into his personal checking account. Thanksgiving came and went, and Ross did not do any work on the house.

On Sept. 1, 2022, an investigator arrested Ross and he was taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

Ross is due back in Court Sept. 23.

