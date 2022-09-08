Federal officials decide on new names for 28 Wisconsin geographic features

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the Cherokee Immersion School on Dec. 3, 2021,...
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the Cherokee Immersion School on Dec. 3, 2021, in Tahlequah, Okla.(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials have decided on the replacement names for over two dozen geographic features in Wisconsin that had a name considered derogatory to Indigenous people.

The U.S. Department of the Interior revealed Thursday that its Board on Geographic Names voted on the replacement names for almost 650 features across the nation, 28 of which are in Wisconsin.

The name changes will take place immediately for federal use.

U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order in November of 2021 declaring the term as derogatory and established a task force to work on removing the word from the names of federal geographic features and lands.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming,” Haaland said. “That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long.”

The task force received over 1,000 name recommendations during its public comment period and nearly 70 tribal governments consulted on name changes. Haaland thanked the task force for its efforts on the project.

“Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America,” Haaland said.

The list of counties in Wisconsin affected includes Waushara Co., where a lake will be renamed to Shikaakwa Lake.

A full list of the locations with their original names and their new name can be found here. The counties affected by the name changes are:

  • Marathon County
  • Wood County
  • Waushara County
  • Jackson County
  • Price County
  • St. Croix County
  • Bayfield County
  • Ashland County
  • Marinette County
  • Oconto County
  • Vilas County
  • Bayfield County
  • Door County
  • Langlade County
  • Lincoln County
  • Outagamie County
  • Jackson County
  • Sawyer County
  • Forest County
  • Menominee County

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
Austin Bailey
Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide after stabbing girl
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified

Latest News

A man fly fishing in Eau Claire, Co., Wis. as a part of a Reel Recovery retreat on Thursday,...
Reel Recovery helps men battling cancer through fly fishing
Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week Returns
Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week Returns
Renovated Library Set for Grand Re-Opening
Renovated Library Set for Grand Re-Opening Week Starting Sept. 26th
Fly Fishing Retreat Helps Men Battling Cancer
Fly Fishing Retreat Helps Men Battling Cancer (9/8/22)
The Eau Claire County Broadband Committee says in a media release that this information will...
Residents asked to take Eau Claire Broadband Survey