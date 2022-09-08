Federal officials decide on new names for 28 Wisconsin geographic features

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials have decided on the replacement names for over two dozen geographic features in Wisconsin that had a name considered derogatory to Indigenous people.

The U.S. Department of the Interior revealed Thursday that its Board on Geographic Names voted on the replacement names for almost 650 features across the nation, 28 of which are in Wisconsin.

The name changes will take place immediately for federal use.

U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order in November of 2021 declaring the term as derogatory and established a task force to work on removing the word from the names of federal geographic features and lands.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming,” Haaland said. “That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long.”

The task force received over 1,000 name recommendations during its public comment period and nearly 70 tribal governments consulted on name changes. Haaland thanked the task force for its efforts on the project.

“Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America,” Haaland said.

The list of counties in Wisconsin affected includes Waushara Co., where a lake will be renamed to Shikaakwa Lake.

A full list of the locations with their original names and their new name can be found here. The counties affected by the name changes are:

Marathon County

Wood County

Waushara County

Jackson County

Price County

St. Croix County

Bayfield County

Ashland County

Marinette County

Oconto County

Vilas County

Bayfield County

Door County

Langlade County

Lincoln County

Outagamie County

Jackson County

Sawyer County

Forest County

Menominee County

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.