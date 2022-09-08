New Richmond homicide suspect appears in court Thursday

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The woman charged with homicide in New Richmond on Aug. 29 appears in court Thursday.

53-year-old Marian Smith of New Richmond, who is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, is scheduled to appear for a status conference in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

Smith is accused of killing her fiancé, Shaun Lewis, at a home on the 600 block of North 2nd Street in New Richmond on Aug. 27.

Thursday’s court appearance is a status conference to determine representation and to schedule future court dates. According to online court records, Smith will be represented by the public defender’s office, which appointed attorneys Travis Satorius and Ryan Raymond to the case.

According to a release from the New Richmond Police Department, Lewis was found on the floor inside of a home in New Richmond with multiple puncture wounds. Life-saving efforts by first responders were not successful and Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. St. Croix County Dispatch had been called at 6:03 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 by Smith about a person that needed medical attention at a home on North 2nd Street.

In documents filed in court with the charges, first responders noted that the scene had been partly cleaned of blood prior to law enforcement arriving at the residence. Smith told police she had argued with Lewis that morning when Lewis was doing dishes early in the morning. Smith said that they fought over a knife, and that Lewis fell on it during the fight. She told police she attempted CPR on Lewis before calling for help. An autopsy found that Lewis had two stab wounds and that his cause of death was homicide. The address of the alleged homicide is the same home address listed for Smith in online court records.

Investigators believe the death was an isolated domestic incident and the public is not in danger at this time, according to the release. There are no other suspects sought or in custody.

Smith is being held on a $500,000 cash bond at the St. Croix County Jail with conditions that she not contact the victim’s family or the witness.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.