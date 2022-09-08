ORDER UP: Valley Burger Company is taking part in Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After taking two years off, Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week is gearing up to return.

Almost 30 restaurants are participating and offering special menu items for the 10-day event which runs September 16th through September 25th.

Valley Burger Company in Eau Claire is one of the eateries serving up dishes for the event.

Restaurant Week passports can be found at participating locations. If you get 10 unique stamps from each place you stop to eat, you’ll be entered to win prizes which include a trip to Mexico.

Even though Restaurant Week ends on September 25th, you have until November 16th to fill up your passport. Once you have your passport filled up and ready to turn in, you can bring it to The Local Store or mail it to the Volume One office.

For more information on participating restaurants and special menu offers, click here.

