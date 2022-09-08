Renovated library set for grand re-opening week starting September 26

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The final touches are being made to the renovated L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire with a grand re-opening week now set to begin on Monday, September 26th.

Construction on the 46-year old building began in May of 2021. The $18.5 million renovation project is nearing its completion with 125,000 materials now back in the library.

The new layout features a new third floor with a 200-seat public-use event space and expanded kids areas with plenty of natural light and two “play and learn” areas.

Designed by MSR Design and built by Market & Johnson, those who work at the library say it’s been exciting watching the renovation plans become reality.

“To go from something on paper or on the computer and even when we started walking through the building when there was no dry wall up and you start to see that vision become reality and now seeing it fully it’s just amazing,” Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer, Library Deputy Director, said.

Coming up Monday, September 12th, WEAU’s Bob Gallaher will take “A Look Inside” the library and the many new amenities that library patrons will enjoy starting the week of September 26th.

