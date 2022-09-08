Residents asked to take Eau Claire Broadband Survey

The Eau Claire County Broadband Committee says in a media release that this information will help the committee further identify areas of greatest need and assist the committee to identify appropriate funding as well as project priorities.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Broadband Committee is inviting all community residents to take an internet speed test.

With the Survey, there is also an opportunity to provide comments. The Eau Claire County Broadband Committee says in a media release that this information will help the Committee further identify areas of greatest need and assist the Committee to identify appropriate funding as well as project priorities.

“We as policymakers rely upon residents to help us obtain good information. This speed test can provide critical basic data that will drive policy decisions. If residents care about internet access for themselves, as an essential part of economic development, and as an element needed to create equitable opportunities for all, taking this speed test could be considered as important as voting. Participation helps us make the best choices for our entire community. We hope spreading the word will result in more people taking the survey,” Todd Meyer, Eau Claire County Broadband Committee Chair, said.

The Survey is available here or you can contact the Director of Planning and Development at 715-839-1657 to receive a paper copy of the Survey.

