Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County

The 33-year-old man will be released from prison on Sep. 6.
Chizaram Okoroji
Chizaram Okoroji(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Sep. 13 to live in Eau Claire County.

33-year-old Chizaram Okoroji will live at a home on the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau Claire beginning Sep. 13, according to the Eau Claire Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Okoroji ’s release from prison includes extended supervision for one year through 2023. As a condition of his release, Okoroji must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to have any contact with children without supervision.

Okoroji pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree sexual assault and 2nd-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim in 2009. Okoroji was sentenced to four years in prison and six years of extended supervision, according to online court records.

