Silver alert issued for man missing from St. Croix County

Donald Joseph Wannemacher
Donald Joseph Wannemacher(COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK/ ST. CROIX COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A silver alert is issued for 78-year-old Donald Wannemacher.

According to the alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Wannemacher is missing from Downing, Wis. in St. Croix County. Wannemacher was last seen leaving Faith Church in Menomonie, Wis. located at N6622 530th Street, around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2022. Wannemacher was last seen wearing a baseball cap, green jacket, and light colored blue jeans. He is believed to be operating a 2002 Buick Rendezvous silver or gold in color bearing WI plate 769XPY.

If you have information you are asked to contact the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office at 715-381-4320.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bailey
Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide after stabbing girl
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
Both of the vehicle’s occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries.
2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says

Latest News

Chizaram Okoroji
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County
Carve-In On The Chippewa
"Carve-In On The Chippewa" (9/8/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/8/22)
Nicolae Miu appeared in St. Croix County Circuit Court on Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Miu is accused...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to charges