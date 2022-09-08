Silver alert issued for man missing from St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A silver alert is issued for 78-year-old Donald Wannemacher.

According to the alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Wannemacher is missing from Downing, Wis. in St. Croix County. Wannemacher was last seen leaving Faith Church in Menomonie, Wis. located at N6622 530th Street, around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2022. Wannemacher was last seen wearing a baseball cap, green jacket, and light colored blue jeans. He is believed to be operating a 2002 Buick Rendezvous silver or gold in color bearing WI plate 769XPY.

If you have information you are asked to contact the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office at 715-381-4320.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.