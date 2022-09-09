Authorities name man who died after vehicle incident in Trempealeau County

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 5 around 10:00 a.m. authorities received a call requesting Emergency Medical Services. The caller was reporting a 64-year-old man pinned under a vehicle that he was doing mechanical work on, at W12198 County Rd. P., in the Township of Pigeon.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF PIGEON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have named a man who died after being pinned under a vehicle in Trempealeau County.

The man has been identified as Garthe Duxbury of rural Whitehall.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 5 around 10:00 a.m. authorities received a call requesting Emergency Medical Services. The caller was reporting a 64-year-old man pinned under a vehicle that he was doing mechanical work on, at W12198 County Road P., in the Township of Pigeon. Upon arrival, Deputies and EMS personnel attempted to get the man removed from under the vehicle, and it was determined that the man had already died due to the injuries suffered from the incident.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office were the Pigeon Falls Fire Department, Pigeon Falls First Responders, and Tri County Ambulance Service.

