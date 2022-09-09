Chippewa County 4-H chapter seeks more enrollment

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County chapter of the 4-H program is seeking more students to enroll for the upcoming calendar year.

Enrollment for the federally recognized program is open now and it is for the year that begins on October 1st.

Heidi Benson, who is an educator with the program, says the program is open to students who are in kindergarten to those who are one year out of high school.

She says the program is looking for more students to fill spots after enrollment took a hit during the pandemic in the last couple of years.

“So actually right now is the time to enroll in the for each program for the upcoming year. Our for each calendar year runs from October 1st through September 30th and throughout the calendar year you can expect a variety of different opportunities,” said Benson.

The program offer activities like archery, horseback riding even sleep away camp. There are also virtual activities as well for students and families that want to participate remotely.

Participants of the program have also had the opportunity to put on exhibits at the Wisconsin State Fair based on what they learned through projects they have done.

The local 4-H program is associated with the University of Wisconsin at Madison and can even use resources from other nearby state universities including the University of Minnesota.

Benson says the program can give kids the opportunity to learn leadership as a part of impacting them in a meaningful way.

“It is totally about preparing life, these youth, to be the next generation’s leaders. And again, we look at Impact one youth that we can impact for three, five, eight years is going to bring us leaps and bounds as a society... So really, we look at impact versus numbers when it comes to each program.”

The 4-H program has been around for over a century, with the Chippewa County chapter being established in 1914.

You can enroll to the local chapter here and by clicking “enroll now” at the bottom part of the page.

For more information on the 4-H program click here. You can also contact the Chippewa County chapter for more information on what they offer.

Fees can range from $5 to $60 depending on the activity. There is also financial assistance available.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.