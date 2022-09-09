Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of 9/11

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order Thursday that ordered United States and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11.

According to the Executive Order, flags are to be flown at half-staff starting on Friday, Sept. 9 through sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11 out of respect for the thousands of individuals who lost their lives in the attacks.

“On the anniversary of 9/11, we should each take time to remember the nearly 3,000 individuals who were lost in this tragedy and their loved ones who miss them every day, to extend our support to the countless others whose lives were forever changed, and to honor the first responders, emergency personnel, and volunteers who ran toward danger to help their neighbors and save lives on that fateful day,” Gov. Evers said.

Additionally, Gov. Evers’ executive order declares Sept. 11, 2022 a Day of Service and Remembrance to encourage Wisconsinites to commit acts of service and do good in their communities in honor of the lives lost.

“Honoring the anniversary of 9/11 through acts of selflessness and service is a critical part of our nation’s continued work to heal, to reaffirm our Wisconsin values of treating each other with kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion, and to remind ourselves and each other that, even today, there is still more that unites us than divides us,” Gov. Evers said.

A list of volunteer opportunities Wisconsinites can participate in to honor the day can be found on the Volunteer Wisconsin website here.

You can also participate in other ways, including through engagement with their communities, performing acts of kindness and taking time to reflect on the significance of the day.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.