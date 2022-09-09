Hickory Hills Golf Club hosts second annual “Tee It Up For The Troops” event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Golfers showed up to their tee times at the Hickory Hills Golf Club to support disabled veterans Friday morning.

Tee It Up For The Troops, a Minnesota based organization that supports combat veterans and their families, held it’s charity event for a second year in Eau Claire.

The event started with a shotgun salute and was followed with a three plane flyover right above the golf course.

The goal for the charity was to raise money for disabled veterans and their families as well as raise money for the Chippewa Veterans Association.

The main event was a four person scramble, and this year there were 26 participants. That was double from last year when 13 people took part in the event.

There were also silent auctions and and raffles at the event.

Veterans and their families were there, but one organizer said this event is open to everyone.

“I have my father, my brother in law’s, my son in law are all military. And you do not have to be in the military. You just have to want to come and sponsor and help them. And it’ll be very quick, very easy to use your time,” said Joe McNallan.

The event came to Eau Claire after McNallan participated in one in Minnesota and found out there was no such event for the local area.

He says it should be held every year on the Friday after Labor Day.

To sign up he says you can contact the Hickory Hills Golf Club.

