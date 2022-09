EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The non-profit group, Rescued and Redeemed, is holding an anti-sex trafficking awareness event on Saturday, September 17 at 29 Pines in Eau Claire.

The event runs from 1-4 p.m. and includes speakers, a silent auction and raffle items.

The fundraiser helps fund a long-term residential program for survivors of sex trafficking.

