New booster doses available at Eau Claire City-County Health Department

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -New COVID-19 booster doses are now available in Eau Claire County.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, these “bivalent” vaccines help to protect against the Omicron variant as well as the original COVID virusstrain. The CDC recommends that anyone who is age 12 or older and has already received their first doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, or Johnson & Johnson make a plan to get this booster.

“The Omicron variant is responsible for more than 4 of every 5 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin,” Lieske Giese, Health Department Director, said. “We’re glad to finally have a booster vaccine that will help to protect against this highly contagious variant.”

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says in their media release people who have already been vaccinated and are age 12 or older are eligible for an Omicron-specific booster dose two months after their final dose of Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Health Department says they are now accepting appointments for the Omicron booster and first doses of Pfizer or Moderna online. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

