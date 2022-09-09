New booster doses available at Eau Claire City-County Health Department

The CDC recommends that anyone who is age 12 or older and has already received their first...
The CDC recommends that anyone who is age 12 or older and has already received their first doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, or Johnson & Johnson make a plan to get this booster.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -New COVID-19 booster doses are now available in Eau Claire County.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, these “bivalent” vaccines help to protect against the Omicron variant as well as the original COVID virusstrain. The CDC recommends that anyone who is age 12 or older and has already received their first doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, or Johnson & Johnson make a plan to get this booster.

“The Omicron variant is responsible for more than 4 of every 5 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin,” Lieske Giese, Health Department Director, said. “We’re glad to finally have a booster vaccine that will help to protect against this highly contagious variant.”

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says in their media release people who have already been vaccinated and are age 12 or older are eligible for an Omicron-specific booster dose two months after their final dose of Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Health Department says they are now accepting appointments for the Omicron booster and first doses of Pfizer or Moderna online. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Eau Claire Area School District
Parent group files lawsuit against Eau Claire Area School District over gender identity policies
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

Latest News

Two people were isolating with possible cases of monkeypox as of Wednesday, according to the...
Tests for monkeypox at UW-La Crosse come back negative
A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
DOJ: Man pointed gun at officers before Eau Claire Police shot him
Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Suspect in 1985 murder case expected to make first court appearance Friday
Skywarn 13 Weather - 9/9/2022